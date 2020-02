CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. The next regular meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in May 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"All aspects of our material interaction, our practical cooperation will be discussed at a session of the high-level trade-and-economic cooperation commission scheduled for May 2020," he said.