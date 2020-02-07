Foreign Ministry: Over 50 Russians apprehended in third countries on US demand since 2008

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Since 2008, the US enforced apprehension of 53 Russian nationals in third countries, says Russian Foreign Ministry report on human rights, published Friday. According to the report, the apprehended face prejudice and suffer psychological abuse.

"Since, 2008, a total of 53 Russian nationals have been apprehended in third countries on American orders. The Russian nationals extradited to the US usually face prejudice from American investigators and judges," the ministry says. "They suffer psychological abuse. By various methods, including direct threats, they are being coerced into admission of guilt and plea deals, despite the falsehood of the accusation. If they refuse, they are sentenced to significant prison terms."

In its report, the ministry mentioned Maria Butina, sentenced to prison in April 2019. During the investigation period, Butina was held in harsh conditions and faced threats of long prison sentence, forcing her to perjure herself and strike a plea deal, the diplomats note.

"In violation of the bilateral Consular convention, the American authorities fail to notify Russian missions in three-day period about apprehension of Russian nationals. The US categorically refuses to review the Russian nationals’ sentences, despite their obvious injustice," the mission noted. "Russian repatriation request for Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout, filed in accordance with the Council of Europe 1983 Convention are rejected. Humanitarian issues are not considered".