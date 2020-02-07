Russian top diplomat arrives in Venezuela

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, the last leg of his tour of Latin American countries, a TASS correspondent reported. Lavrov has already made visits to Cuba and Mexico.

Venezuelan top diplomat Jorge Arreaza welcomed Lavrov and other members of the Russian delegation at the airport. The Russian foreign minister is expected to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and hold talks with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Lavrov last visited Venezuela in August 2011.