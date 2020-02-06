Visa waiver agreement between Russia and Qatar enters into force on Feb 23

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The visa waiver agreement between Russia and Qatar will enter into force on February 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Thursday. The agreement abolishes visas for trips with the maximum duration of 90 days.

The ministry noted that these conditions apply to citizens of Russia and Qatar "who do not intend to work, study or establish a permanent residence on the territory of the other state." Citizens of both states do not need to apply for a visa to enter the territory of the other country.

Russian diplomats pointed out that the total length of visa-free stay cannot exceed 90 days within a 180-day period.

The visa waiver agreement was signed by the governments of Russia and Qatar on December 27, 2019.