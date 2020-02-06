Lavrov arrives to Santiago de Cuba for talks with his Cuban counterpart

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on a brief visit to the Cuban city of Santiago de Cuba on Thursday, where he is to make his first stop of the Latin American tour, a TASS correspondent reported.

He is expected to meet with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla there.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, published in the run-up to his visit, the minister said he planned to pay tribute to Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016). He also plans to visit the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, where other Cuban independence fighters were laid to rest.

After the brief stopover in Cuba, Lavrov will head to Mexico, where he is to meet with Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs ·Marcelo Ebrard.