Russian senior diplomat, UN envoy discuss meeting of Libyan Joint Military Commission

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the recent meeting of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission with Ghassan Salame, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the conversation, Ghassan Salame informed about the first session of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission, held in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations, which was attended by representatives of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) with the aim of strengthening the ceasefire efforts outside Tripoli," the statement says.

The diplomats touched upon other aspects of international efforts facilitating the soonest solution to the Libya crisis, with regard to results of the Libya international conference held in Berlin on January 19 and the ongoing discussions at the United Nations Security Council.

The phone call was requested by the UN.

On Monday, the Libyan Joint Military Commission with five representatives from each party to the conflict started talks on the efforts to strengthen the ceasefire and transform it into a ceasefire agreement.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).