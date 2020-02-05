France, Russia should team up to strengthen peace and security, says France’s ambassador

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. France and Russia share a goal of boosting security across the world, France’s Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy said in a video address posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Our objective is to strengthen peace and security in Europe and in the world. France and Russia, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, have an enormous responsibility. We are united geographically, which makes our dialogue mandatory," he said.

The ambassador was hopeful that in his work he would be able to rely "on a special relationship between the people of Russia and France and on the strength of their sustainable, sincere and strong friendship."

Levy recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron earlier voiced his willingness to resume dialogue between the two countries "so as to gradually build a system of trust."

According to Levy, he has been daydreaming about working in Russia. At school, he started learning Russian and became familiarized with Russian poet Anna Akhmatova’s oeuvre.

"Her poems live in my heart," he added.

Pierre Levy came to Russia in the middle of January. On Wednesday, he, alongside other foreign ambassadors, handed his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a solemn ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow.