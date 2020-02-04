Putin, Erdogan stress importance of observing ceasefire in Libya — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Settlement of the conflict in Libya was among the topics of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on the problems of Libyan settlement and stressed the necessity of observing the ceasefire that has been in place in that country since January 12, and of implementing the results of the Berlin international conference of January 19," the press service said.

Berlin hosted a high-level international conference on Libyan settlement on January 19, with at least ten heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, taking part. In their final document, participants in the Berlin meeting called for a ceasefire in Libya, reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from interfering into Libya’s affairs, suggested a unified government be formed and reforms be launched to restore Libya’s state system destroyed by NATO’s intervention ten years ago. The conflicting parties also agreed to set up a commission to monitor the ceasefire.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).