{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CHINA CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Russian State Duma may hold parliamentary hearing on coronavirus on Feb 17

Experts would be invited to the hearing to answer the burning questions related to the virus "in order to calm people down somehow and develop solutions"

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (lower house) may hold a parliamentary hearing on the outbreak of coronavirus on February 17, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Monday.

"We have agreed to hold a parliamentary hearing on this issue," Volodin said. "We will try our best to hold the hearing on February 17."

Read also
Global efforts to halt coronavirus outbreak in pictures

The hearing is organized by the Russian State Duma Committee on Health Protection. "This is an issue on our agenda; the committee on health protection is monitoring it. <…> We think it would be right to discuss this issue, especially considering the extent to which the public is afraid of this situation. People do not know how to behave and what to do," Volodin noted.

The speaker said that experts would be invited to the hearing to answer the burning questions related to the virus "in order to calm people down somehow and develop solutions." The speaker pointed out that the situation is alarming; however, the issue is under the control of the Russian government.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The city has since been closed off for entry and exit. Foreign states are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 17,000, with 361 recorded deaths. On Sunday, the Philippines recorded the first death from novel coronavirus outside of China.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in 23 countries outside of China, including Russia. On January 30, WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.

Russian PM to present report on government work before parliament on April 15
The procedure of the address would be determined later
Read more
US ‘deal of the century’ not fully compliant with UNSC resolutions - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the negative reaction of Palestine and to the US-proposed plan on ironing out the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raises doubts whether this plan is viable
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships pass through Channel to enter North Sea
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406 are heading for their deployment bases in the Kola Peninsula
Read more
Swedish top diplomat set to discuss Syria with Lavrov in Moscow
Earlier, the minister mentioned her country’s readiness to cooperate with Russia within the framework of regional organizations - the Arctic Council, the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States and others
Read more
All members of resigned cabinet placed in new jobs - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Medvedev’s government resigned on January 15 following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reforming initiatives
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers complete 16-hour flight above Arctic
Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean
Read more
Russia to host BRICS summit in 2020
The meeting is scheduled for summer, said Vladimir Putin
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Kiev launches corruption investigation involving Obama, Biden, ex-Ukrainian president
Ukrainian lawmaker Renat Kuzmin r explained that the investigation would look into facts expressed by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani regarding corruption in Ukraine
Read more
Militants’ drone intercepted by air defense systems of Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim
According to chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Yuri Borenkov, no one was hurt, no damage was done to the base
Read more
Kremlin: Adding reference to God in Russia’s Constitution to be discussed
According to the patriarch, a reference to God in the Constitution would reflect the beliefs of most Russian people
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Turkey trying to block Syrian army advance towards Saraqib, says paper
Earlier, the Russian center for reconciliation in Syria said Turkish military personnel had come under an attack of Syrian troops in Idlib, because Turkey had failed to notify Russia about the movements of its troops in advance
Read more
At least 200 pieces of Turkish military equipment cross border with Syria - TV
This military convoy has been sent to Syria since early Sunday
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic may be black swan like no other — Moody's
"A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a "black swan" than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009," the international ratings agency said
Read more
Lavrov: any modifications of Antarctic Treaty must be approached carefully
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Antarctica does not belong to any state
Read more
Kremlin says Belarus buying Norwegian oil boils down to commercial benefit
On January 23, the Norwegian tanker Breiviken shipped about 86,000 tonnes of oil that Belarus had bought in Norway to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda
Read more
State of emergency declared in two districts in Russia’s Far East
The state of emergency has been introduced in the Oktyabrsky and Khasansky districts of Primorsky Region
Read more
New Turkish military convoy crosses border with Syria - TV
The new convoy consists of several dozen armored vehicles, including tanks
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of Turkish air strikes on Syrian troops
Erdogan said earlier that F-16 fighters from the Turkish Air Force and artillery crews had carried strikes on 40 targets in Idlib
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
New Russian party For the Truth formed in Moscow
Delegates from 58 Russian regions elected the writer Zakhar Prilepin as its leader
Read more
Shipbuilders to repair Black Sea Fleet submarine by autumn of 2020
As was reported earlier, the submarine Alrosa that had waited for its repairs for five years was placed in the dock of the Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Factory in May last year
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to Trump’s Mideast peace plan and who’s got Aces High in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29
Read more
Defense manufacturer to start deliveries of latest Armata tanks to troops in 2020
Now the company is completing the main stages of the preparatory work
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft to be used in evacuation of Russians from China
The Forces will be involved by order of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin
Read more
Four Turkish troops killed, nine wounded in Idlib shelling
One military servicemen is in critical condition, the Ministry of National Defense said
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Russia ranks coronavirus among dangerous diseases along with HIV and plague
This list also includes malaria, tuberculosis, Siberian plague and cholera
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense system gets hypersonic missile
The new missile approaches the target more quickly
Read more
Evacuation of Russians from China by Air Force planes scheduled for February 3-4
It has taken certain time to finalize the coordination of flight information by the Chinese side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia to extend service life for carriers of Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018
Read more
First serial-produced Sarmat ICBMs to assume combat duty in Russia in 2021
The new missile allows delivering strikes against facilities at a range of up to 18,000 km
Read more
Kremlin does not consider Pompeo’s visit to Minsk ‘ultra-rapid convergence’
The Kremlin spokesman refused to provide comments on the specific details of the negotiation
Read more
US ready to supply Belarus with energy resources at competitive prices - Pompeo
US energy producers stand ready to deliver 100% of the oil Belarus needs, US Secretary of State says
Read more
Russia to send humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
The coronavirus situation in Russia is under control, according to the prime minister
Read more
Dutch prosecution indicts four suspects in MH17 crash case
One of these defendants - Oleg Pulatov - will be defended by an international defense attorney group consisting of two Dutch and one Russian attorneys
Read more
Russian Railways suspends passenger service with China from February 3
Russian Railways reaffirmed that unused tickets for cancelled trains purchased in Russian sales offices can be refunded without any fees
Read more
China hands over coronavirus genome to Russia, enabling scientists to start on vaccine
Russia is in talks with China on evacuating citizens from Hubei province, according to the Consulate General
Read more
Roof collapses at cafe in Novosibirsk
One person killed, five people injured have been hospitalized
Read more
Upper stage of Soyuz rocket to be replaced after cancelled launch - source
A rocket and space industry source identified the problem as a short circuit in a cabel in one of the third stage's systems
Read more
Turkey hits 40 targets in Syria after its military shelled in Idlib
From 30 to 35 Syrians were neutralized as a result, Erdogan said
Read more
New US ambassador talks in Moscow about "hockey diplomacy"
John Sullivan took part in the ceremonial puck drop to start the Spartak-Dinamo game
Read more
Minsk ready to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine in any format
Belarus is ready to facilitate any format for meetings and negotiations, including formats with participation of the United States, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei says
Read more
Western-made weapons found after terrorists’ retreat in Idlib — reconciliation center
The chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation sauid that the counteroffensive of the Syrian government army prevented a massive terrorists’ attack on the densely populated cities on Hama and Aleppo
Read more
Libyan National Army says dozens of Syrian mercenaries killed in Tripoli
The LNA emphasized that all Syrian mercenaries were killed or wounded in attacks carried out in violation of the ceasefire and the forces had to retaliate
Read more
A total of 55 Oniks missiles shipped to Russian Navy in 2019
The designer also said that Bastion systems production will continue in 2020
Read more
Number of people infected with coronavirus in China exceeds 14,000
The National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China informed on Sunday about 304 deaths
Read more
Over 17,200 people infected with coronavirus in China
Death toll reaches 361
Read more