Russian PM to present report on government work before parliament on April 15

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will present a report on the outcomes of the government’s work before the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) on April 15, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Monday.

"The date is set for April 15," he said. The speaker added that the procedure of the address would be determined later.

The Russian State Duma’s press service informed that parliamentary factions would send their questions to a special committee by March 11, which will be presented at the Duma Council on March 16 during the confirmation of the procedure.