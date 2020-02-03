Russia taking all necessary prophylactic measures against coronavirus, official says

"The Prime Minister has signed a national plan aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Russian territory. All government bodies are ready to provide a prompt response to this situation. <…> The majority of Russian regions have approved the corresponding plans," she said.

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian regional authorities are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Monday. Golikova leads the coronavirus prevention task force in Russia.

Golikova added that Russian regions are taking measures to stock up on necessary medicine, means of individual protection and disinfectants, as well as to ensure the corresponding financing. "Medical organizations need to be ready to receive patients and to have the necessary equipment. All governors and responsible persons have confirmed that they are ready. We are dealing with the regions that declared a shortage of certain things or that need to organize deliveries of masks or medicine," the deputy PM said.

About the coronavirus

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The city has since been closed off for entry and exit. Foreign states are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 17,000, with 361 recorded deaths. On Sunday, the Philippines recorded the first death from novel coronavirus outside of China.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in 23 countries outside of China, including Russia. On January 30, WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.