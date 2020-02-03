Russian officials can demand compulsory hospitalization on suspicion of coronavirus

"Officials of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare now have the right to demand compulsory hospitalization or isolation if a patient exhibits symptoms of a new type of coronavirus. This is an important change to our regulatory framework, which will surely aid the prevention of the disease and combat its spread on the territory of the country," she said.

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare has the right to demand compulsory hospitalization on suspicion of a new type of coronavirus, the watchdog’s head Anna Popova told reporters on Monday.

Popova noted that additional prophylactic measures had been introduced at cafes and restaurants. "While the growth rate of the disease begins to decrease <…> from 1.67 to 1.5 then to 1.2, reaching 1.19 today, the number of those infected is still rather high," she said. "The reservoir of the infection is quite big. There is still a risk for Russia, so we are taking all necessary and adequate measures to react and avoid the spread of the virus on the territory of our state."

About the coronavirus

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The city has since been closed off for entry and exit. Foreign states are evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 17,000, with 361 recorded deaths. On Sunday, the Philippines recorded the first death from novel coronavirus outside of China.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in 23 countries outside of China, including Russia. On January 30, WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of 2019-nCoV.