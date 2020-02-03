Putin may discuss situation in the oil market with Saudi Arabia leadership

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, if necessary, can discuss with the leadership of Saudi Arabia the situation in the oil market caused by the spread of coronavirus, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president is in close contact with the leadership of Saudi Arabia. If necessary, such contacts will be made," he said, answering a question about a possible telephone conversation with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation in the country's energy sector, reported earlier that oil demand in China fell by 3 mln barrels per day, or 20% of total consumption, amid the crisis caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was noted that this is the largest decline in demand on the world market after the crisis of 2008-2009 and the most sudden after the recession caused by the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, in the United States. China is the largest importer of oil, it consumes about 14 mln barrels per day, which is equal to the total needs of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Britain, Japan, and South Korea.