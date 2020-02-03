{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Lavrov to discuss cooperation prospects with ASEAN secretary general

Moscow plans to consider the issues of boosting coordination at international and regional platforms

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi on Monday. The two sides will focus on prospects for strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.

Particularly, Moscow plans to consider the issues of boosting coordination at international and regional platforms, strengthening cooperation in tackling new challenges and threats, expansion of cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian fields, as well as joint efforts within the formation of Greater Eurasian Partnership.

ASEAN is "one of the most successful regional organizations, around which a chain of various cross-border integrations with participation of Russia and other major global powers has been formed," Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a note released in advance of the meeting. Moscow intends to expand ties with ASEAN, the ministry said, adding that "the relationship between Russia and ASEAN has reached the level of strategic partnership."

Trade, economic and investment ties are another important component of cooperation between the two sides, the ministry noted. Both trade turnover and mutual investment report positive dynamics. "As much as $1.4 bln worth of direct investments from ASEAN states have been poured into the Russian economy, with the accumulated amount of investment totaling $4.3 bln. Russia has invested a similar amount in the region," the ministry said.

Tags
Sergey Lavrov
Russia ready to share its experience in nuclear energy sector with Indonesia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that joint efforts in the sphere of practical cooperation are coordinated by the Russian-Indonesian joint commission on trade-and-economic and technical cooperation that was set up in 2002
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers complete 16-hour flight above Arctic
Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean
Read more
Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize 2019-nCoV coronavirus
This discovery, according to the scientists, gives hope that CR3022 compound, combined with other antibodies that can bind with the new coronavirus, would allow to create the first effective remedies for the novel pneumonia and stop the epidemics
Read more
Militants’ drone intercepted by air defense systems of Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim
According to chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Yuri Borenkov, no one was hurt, no damage was done to the base
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Russia to urge OSCE to sign declaration on fighting WWII revisionism
Seventy six representatives of 17 nations have inked Russia’s Declaration of Condemnation of Attempts at Second World War Revisionism
Read more
US ready to supply Belarus with energy resources at competitive prices - Pompeo
US energy producers stand ready to deliver 100% of the oil Belarus needs, US Secretary of State says
Read more
Russia ranks coronavirus among dangerous diseases along with HIV and plague
This list also includes malaria, tuberculosis, Siberian plague and cholera
Read more
Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 259
7,100 patients and 249 deaths were registered in the province of Hubei, where the disease originated
Read more
Minsk ready to facilitate negotiations on Ukraine in any format
Belarus is ready to facilitate any format for meetings and negotiations, including formats with participation of the United States, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei says
Read more
Lavrov: any modifications of Antarctic Treaty must be approached carefully
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Antarctica does not belong to any state
Read more
Russia restricts air travel with China from February 1 due to coronavirus
Flights from Moscow will continue to be operated by Aeroflot, Air China, Hainan Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines
Read more
State of emergency declared in two districts in Russia’s Far East
The state of emergency has been introduced in the Oktyabrsky and Khasansky districts of Primorsky Region
Read more
Kiev launches corruption investigation involving Obama, Biden, ex-Ukrainian president
Ukrainian lawmaker Renat Kuzmin r explained that the investigation would look into facts expressed by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani regarding corruption in Ukraine
Read more
Russia to host BRICS summit in 2020
The meeting is scheduled for summer, said Vladimir Putin
Read more
China hands over coronavirus genome to Russia, enabling scientists to start on vaccine
Russia is in talks with China on evacuating citizens from Hubei province, according to the Consulate General
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft to be used in evacuation of Russians from China
The Forces will be involved by order of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin
Read more
Bill on Iran’s withdrawal from nonproliferation treaty sent to parliament’s commission
Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty once Europe submits the case on Tehran’s violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to the United Nations Security Council
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Evacuation of Russians from China by Air Force planes scheduled for February 3-4
It has taken certain time to finalize the coordination of flight information by the Chinese side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to Trump’s Mideast peace plan and who’s got Aces High in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, January 29
Read more
New US ambassador talks in Moscow about "hockey diplomacy"
John Sullivan took part in the ceremonial puck drop to start the Spartak-Dinamo game
Read more
Upper stage of Soyuz rocket to be replaced after cancelled launch - source
A rocket and space industry source identified the problem as a short circuit in a cabel in one of the third stage's systems
Read more
US ‘deal of the century’ not fully compliant with UNSC resolutions - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the negative reaction of Palestine and to the US-proposed plan on ironing out the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raises doubts whether this plan is viable
Read more
A total of 55 Oniks missiles shipped to Russian Navy in 2019
The designer also said that Bastion systems production will continue in 2020
Read more
Russian Navy ships to repel saboteurs’ attack during drills off French coast
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Libyan National Army says dozens of Syrian mercenaries killed in Tripoli
The LNA emphasized that all Syrian mercenaries were killed or wounded in attacks carried out in violation of the ceasefire and the forces had to retaliate
Read more
Roscosmos sets task of drafting Venus exploration program
Read more
New Russian party For the Truth formed in Moscow
Delegates from 58 Russian regions elected the writer Zakhar Prilepin as its leader
Read more
At least 200 pieces of Turkish military equipment cross border with Syria - TV
This military convoy has been sent to Syria since early Sunday
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense system gets hypersonic missile
The new missile approaches the target more quickly
Read more
Russia to extend service life for carriers of Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018
Read more
Kremlin says Belarus buying Norwegian oil boils down to commercial benefit
On January 23, the Norwegian tanker Breiviken shipped about 86,000 tonnes of oil that Belarus had bought in Norway to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda
Read more
Russia to feature Kalibr cruise missiles, Viking air defense system at India arms show
The Viking is the export version of Russia’s Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system
Read more
Russia’s government suspends visa-free tourist travel to China
The Russian Foreign Ministry is instructed to temporarily suspend services of receiving documents and of processing and issuing working visas to Chinese nationals
Read more
New Turkish military convoy crosses border with Syria - TV
The new convoy consists of several dozen armored vehicles, including tanks
Read more
All members of resigned cabinet placed in new jobs - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Medvedev’s government resigned on January 15 following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reforming initiatives
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships pass through Channel to enter North Sea
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406 are heading for their deployment bases in the Kola Peninsula
Read more
Swedish top diplomat set to discuss Syria with Lavrov in Moscow
Earlier, the minister mentioned her country’s readiness to cooperate with Russia within the framework of regional organizations - the Arctic Council, the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States and others
Read more
Number of people infected with coronavirus in China exceeds 14,000
The National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China informed on Sunday about 304 deaths
Read more
Patient with coronavirus recovering in Russia
The patient continues to be in a special isolated medical ward
Read more
Shipbuilders to repair Black Sea Fleet submarine by autumn of 2020
As was reported earlier, the submarine Alrosa that had waited for its repairs for five years was placed in the dock of the Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Factory in May last year
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic may be black swan like no other — Moody's
"A coronavirus pandemic would be even more of a "black swan" than the global financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-2009," the international ratings agency said
Read more
Roof collapses at cafe in Novosibirsk
One person killed, five people injured have been hospitalized
Read more
Western-made weapons found after terrorists’ retreat in Idlib — reconciliation center
The chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation sauid that the counteroffensive of the Syrian government army prevented a massive terrorists’ attack on the densely populated cities on Hama and Aleppo
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
UK officially leaves EU after 47 years of European membership
The withdrawal, known as Brexit, was initiated after Britons voted to quit the European Union during the 2016 referendum
Read more
Russian telecom watchdog opens administrative case against Facebook, Twitter
In December 2019, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that introduces multimillion-dollar fines for companies refusing to localize Russian user databases in Russia
Read more
First death from coronavirus outside of China recorded in Philippines
The victim is a 44-year-old resident of Wuhan who came to the Philippines
Read more