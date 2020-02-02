Global crisis consequences overcome, Russia can ensure social guarantees - official

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia has coped with the consequences of the global financial crisis and managed to build a safety cushion to back socio-economic guarantees to its citizens, first deputy head of the Russian president’s administration Sergei Kiriyenko said on Sunday.

He drew attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about mandatory indexation of pensions. "This is what the president said in his state-of-the-nation address. He said it had taken much time to create conditions. That is why these words were said by the president now. They could not come five years ago," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"It means that the country has overcome the global financial crisis and its impacts and, even under the sanctions, it has managed to create conditions and a safety cushion to ensure guarantees for people, without any risks to the financial and economic system," he stressed.