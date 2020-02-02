Netanyahu’s visit to Moscow agreed within a day, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Moscow had been agreed within 24 hours and Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to back this Israeli initiative, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"It [the visit] had not been discussed in advance and actually this was agreed within a day. This was agreed just three days before the visit within 24 hours. This was the Israeli side’s initiative and Putin was ready to back it, moreover that this coincided with declaring US President Donald Trump’s initiative on the Middle East (the so-called "deal of the century"). Certainly, it was very important to receive first-hand information, in this case from Israel," Peskov noted.

Netanyahu paid a brief working visit to Moscow on January 30 during which he held talks with Putin. A source in the Israeli delegation told TASS that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the US "deal of the century" on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and its influence on the region as well as the events in Syria.