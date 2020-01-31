Lavrov, US ambassador discuss prospects for bilateral ties

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discussed on Friday the prospects for Russian-US relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The current state and prospects for the development of Russian-American relations, as well as some pressing international problems, were discussed. Sergey Lavrov expressed the hope that the new US ambassador would contribute to the normalization and strengthening of relations between our countries in various fields," the ministry said.

That was Lavrov’s first meeting with Sullivan since his appointment as the US Aambassador to Russia.

Sullivan arrived in Moscow on January 16. He replaced Jon Huntsman who announced his resignation in early August 2019. Huntsman’s term of office expired on October 3. Sullivan earlier served as the US Deputy Secretary of State.