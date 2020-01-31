No decision made yet to pause air links with China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The question whether to suspend air links with China is a competence of the special task group created by the Russian government, which has not made any decisions on this score yet, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, when asked if such a measure was possible.

"There is a special working group under the Russian government, which is to make decisions and provide support for measures crucial for resisting the emergence and spread of the coronavirus," he said. "As we know, no such decisions have been made for the time being. It remains to be seen what the commission will find appropriate."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday signed an instruction to close Russia’s border with China in the Far East to prevent the coronavirus 2019-nCoV from spreading. Sixteen border checkpoints have been temporarily closed since January 31 midnight.

The Chinese authorities on December 31, 2019 informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in the city of Wuhan — a major trading and industrial center with a population of more than 11 million. The cause of the disease — virus 2019-nCoV — was established on January 7. Apart from China the disease has been identified in 19 other countries — Australia, Vietnam, India, Italy, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, Finland, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the disease in China as an international emergency. By now the coronavirus has infected 9,720 in China. There have been 213 fatalities.