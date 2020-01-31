Kremlin says Pompeo’s visits to Ukraine, Belarus sovereign affair of US

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visits to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are a sovereign affair of the USA, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In this case, this is a completely natural phenomenon, it is a sovereign right of every state to pursue international relations on a global or regional scale," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman stressed that the USA "has its own relations with these states [visited by Pompeo]." He added that Russia has been dynamically developing bilateral ties and trade relations with many states.

On Thursday, Pompeo arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. On February 1, he is set to visit Belarus, planning to come to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan after that.