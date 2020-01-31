Russian PM Mishustin calls his first foreign trip symbolic

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said it is symbolic that he is paying his first foreign visit as the head of government to Kazakhstan.

"It is symbolic that I am paying my first visit as the chairman of the government to Kazakhstan. We have long-standing relations of friendship and partnership," he said at a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Mishustin noted in particular that trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as inter-regional ties, were developing dynamically. He expressed the hope that it would be possible to discuss the most important issues during the meeting.

For his part, Mamin greeted his Russian counterpart. "I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as the Russian prime minister and wish you every success in tackling the urgent issues facing the Russian government. I believe that you and your team will be able to do that," he said.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the digital forum in Almaty was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexei Overchuk, Energy Minister Alexander Novak and First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Mikhail Babich.