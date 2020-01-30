Top Russian diplomat to visit Mexico on February 6

"On February 6, head of the Russian foreign policy agency will pay a visit to the United Mexican States. Talks with the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs are upcoming, they are expected to exchange opinions on current international and regional affairs as well as coordinate approaches of our states to various issues on the global agenda to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation on multilateral forums," she said.

"Ministry plan to pay special attention to development of integration processes in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as deeper dialogue between Russia and regional associations, particularly with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States chaired by Mexico this year, I remind you," the diplomat added.

Zakharova informed that the ministers will study the current state of affairs in the bilateral relations in detail as well as prospects of their further development with an emphasis put on more active political dialogue, ramping up and diversification of trade, economic and investment ties, expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges as well as polishing and strengthening of legal bases for cooperation.

The diplomat noted that the meeting between the top diplomats will take place in the year when Russia and Mexico celebrate 130th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.