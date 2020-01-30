US, Canadian sanctions create poor conditions for their envoys in Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions of the United States and Canada do not create the best working environment for their own ambassadors in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday commenting on the latest move made by these states to expand sanctions against Russia.

"I would also like to note that authorities of the US and Canada by taking these hostile steps are creating not the best conditions for their ambassadors who recently arrived in Moscow to start working. Their assurances of striving to establish constructive relations were immediately challenged," she said.