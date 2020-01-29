Kremlin spokesman bashes Zelensky claims about USSR’s role in WWII outbreak

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed as inadmissible Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s accusations about the alleged role of the Soviet Union in the start of WWII.

"We strongly disagree with any attempts to put the blame for the start of WWII on the Soviet Union," Peskov told Channel One television on Wednesday. "Moreover, we say that any tendencies to forget the role of the Soviet Union’s Red Army in ridding the world from fascism are strongly inadmissible," he added.

During his trip to Poland, the Ukrainian president accused the Soviet Union of starting WWII along with Nazi Germany. Zelensky alleged that Poland and the Poles were the first to feel "the collusion of totalitarian regimes" that triggered the war.