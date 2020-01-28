Kremlin expects foreign leaders to confirm visits to Moscow for Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not published the list of high-profile guests who will attend the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow because not all of them have yet to respond to invitations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, invitations to foreign leaders "were sent a while ago." "We have received responses from some of them, while others haven’t responded yet. We are in no hurry to publish the list of those who have confirmed their visit," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out, adding that "we will wait a little longer."

On May 9, Moscow will host celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that it is going to be a major event.