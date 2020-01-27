Russia suspends probe into Kerch Strait incident case

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has put its investigative actions on hold into a criminal case against Ukrainian sailors detained after the November 2018 Kerch Strait incident, Defense Attorney Nikolai Polozov, who represents the interests of the Ukrainian citizens repatriated to their native country, informed TASS.
"Today, the investigator announced the suspension of criminal proceedings in the criminal case of the Ukrainian sailors illegally crossing the state border," he said.
According to Polozov, the reasons for the decision will be known after the attorney delves into the investigator’s order.
The criminal case contains 27 volumes, the defense team looked through 18 of them. In addition, there is material evidence in the case, in particular, photographs, audio and video recordings, which the defense team needs to get the lowdown on and "examine and understand what is featured there."
On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships violated navigation laws in Russia’s territorial waters on the way from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. Military force had to be used to stop them in the Kerch Strait. The ships were detained, the 24 crewmembers arrested and charged with state border violation.
On September 7, 2019, Russia and Ukraine exchanged groups of detainees and convicted individuals. Both countries carried out a 35-for-35 swap. The 24 Ukrainian sailors were allowed to leave for home in the exchange. November 18, 2019, Russia handed over the ships held in custody to Ukraine.