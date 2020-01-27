Russia suspends probe into Kerch Strait incident case

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has put its investigative actions on hold into a criminal case against Ukrainian sailors detained after the November 2018 Kerch Strait incident, Defense Attorney Nikolai Polozov, who represents the interests of the Ukrainian citizens repatriated to their native country, informed TASS.

"Today, the investigator announced the suspension of criminal proceedings in the criminal case of the Ukrainian sailors illegally crossing the state border," he said.

According to Polozov, the reasons for the decision will be known after the attorney delves into the investigator’s order.