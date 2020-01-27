Kremlin says all necessary measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus

"There is no doubt that all necessary measures are taken [in view of the spread of the virus]," Dmitry Peskov said.

MOSCOW, January 27./TASS/. All necessary measures are taken to prevent the China coronavirus from spreading, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has exceeded 2,700 with 80 deaths reported. This new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.

Russia’s Deputy Health Minister Sergei Krayevoy previously told TASS that the ministry had launched process to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus and is now engaged in talks with Chinese scientists to obtain biological material to proceed with the vaccine.