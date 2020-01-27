Russia awaits US answer to proposal on UNSC permanent members’ summit — diplomat

"Not yet. We proceed from the fact that the answer to the head of state’s message will follow. The question of when and how should be addressed to the American side," the senior Russian diplomat said.

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Washington has not yet given an official answer to the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on holding a summit of the leaders of the UN Security Council’s permanent member states, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists on Monday, responding to a question from TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who spoke at the fifth World Holocaust Forum last week suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Great Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs.

In his opinion, the United Nations’ five founding nations, five powers that bear special responsibility for the preservation of the civilization, "can and must set an example."

The Russian leader proposed holding the summit of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council "in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient."

As Putin said, Russia is prepared for such a serious discussion and is ready to send corresponding messages to the quintet’s leaders without any delay.

Putin also considers it important and symbolic to hold such a summit in 2020, when "we are marking 75 years since the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations Organization."