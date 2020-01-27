Kremlin’s strategy towards Ukraine never been based on confrontation, spokesman says

"Any changes are out of the question. The Kremlin’s strategy has never been based on the ideas of confrontation with Ukraine. The head of state [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said that Russia has always been and is in favor of good relations between the two nations," he said.

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin’s strategy in relations with Ukraine has never been based on confrontation. Russia has always been in favor of good relations, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on political analysts’ guesswork that Moscow has changed its strategy of relations with Kiev and embarked on a course towards closer relations.

The current situation in relations between Moscow and Kiev "is unacceptable and runs counter to historical logic and [the Kremlin’s] strategy has always been based on it," he said. "That is why it is not right to speak about any changes. There are none."

When asked who is now in charge of Ukraine-related matters in the Kremlin, Peskov noted that Vladislav Surkov "de jure continues to be presidential aide as of now." However "presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the international affairs department deal with these issues as and when necessary - various divisions are involved when necessary, as it has always been with the presidential administration," he added.

He refrained from answering the question what the president thinks about Surkov’s work as his aide. "The has not yet signed the decree [on Surkov’s resignation]. I would prefer not to discuss any resignation or anticipate them," he said.