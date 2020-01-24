No specific dates for Putin-Lukashenko meeting yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. No specific dates for the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No specific dates yet," he said when asked when the talks between the two heads of state could take place.

On Friday, Lukashenko indicated that he had discussed with Putin over the phone the prospects for a new face-to-face meeting, which would be dedicated, in particular, to issues related to oil supplies.

According to the BelTA news agency, the Belarusian president stressed that he had suggested holding that meeting following Putin’s Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) delivered on January 15.