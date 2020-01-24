Ludicrous performance: Moscow slams Sofia’s spy ‘show’ as diplomatic theatrics

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The political ‘drama’ involving Russian diplomats in Bulgaria whom Sofia plans to expel over espionage allegations is nothing but theatrics aimed at drawing public attention to the issue, a source in Moscow told TASS.

"This is a theatrical performance by Bulgarian authorities, whose aim is to whip up a public outcry," the source said describing the spat. "Any issues of this kind are not usually resolved at the mic. Sofia comes off looking ridiculous."

Earlier on Friday, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office reported on its website that pre-trial probes involving two Russian diplomats as part of an espionage case had been launched. For her part, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that the country’s authorities planned to declare them personae non gratae.