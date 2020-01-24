Int'l companies optimistic about changes in Russian government, says Presidential Aide

Davos / Switzerland /, 24 January. / TASS /. Representatives of international business are optimistic about changes in the Russian government, and are ready to invest and come up with new projects in the Russian economy, said Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossia-24 on Friday, following the Davos forum.

"They have a very positive attitude, they look positively at the changes that have taken place in the Russian government, and they see those initiatives that have been laid in recent years. And in terms of the business climate, Russia's position is 28th (in the Doing Business ranking) Regulatory guillotine, the removal of barriers that exist in the Russian economy, changes in sectoral regulation - many stories are now underway, which will be implemented in the next couple of years and will create better conditions for Doing business in Russia. Companies are ready to invest, they are ready to come up with new projects, they are optimistic about the Russian situation," Oreshkin said.

The government of Dmitry Medvedev resigned on January 15, 2020 due to the transformations proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On January 21, the president approved the structure and composition of a cabinet led by former head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin. There are now 9 deputy Prime Ministers and 21 Ministers in the cabinet; The 15 former members of the previous government did not make it into the new one.