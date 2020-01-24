Israeli, Palestinian leaders’ Moscow meeting in May wasn’t discussed — Kremlin

"No, this topic was not discussed," the Kremlin representative answered a question whether contacts between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are possible in May in Moscow where both leaders are invited to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Second World War victory.

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian side did not discuss a possibility of holding a meeting between leaders of Israel and Palestine in Moscow in May 2020 as part of Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Our Palestinian colleagues and friends are now, let’s say, standing transfixed waiting for a new stage of the so-called Middle East big deal to be published <…>. They definitely would not want to see anything in this so-called big deal that can harm Middle Eastern affairs, therefore, now is a crucial moment," Peskov underlined.

He also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited Abbas to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day while the Palestinian leader said that he was going to use this invitation.

In late June, the White House published a 40-page document containing the economic part of the plan to reach settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is also called ‘the deal of the century.’ It particularly stipulates $50 billion investments in Palestine and neighboring countries. It is envisaged that half of this amount will be provided to Palestine over a 10-year period, while the rest will be invested in the Egyptian, Jordanian and Lebanese economies.

On June 25-26, Manama, capital of Bahrain, hosted an international meeting with the purpose of unveiling the economic part of the deal of the century that is being elaborated. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia sent their delegations to the meeting, while a number of Arab countries and the Palestinian Administration boycotted the event, slamming this approach as unacceptable.

The US is yet to reveal the political part of the deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier underlined that everyone can clearly understand that the American plan will not involve creation of a fully-functional Palestinian state.