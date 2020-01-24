Russian PM to visit Kazakhstan for meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting, a cabinet source said.

"Preparations for the trip are underway," he said in response to a question.

The trip to Kazakhstan may become the new Russian prime minister’s first foreign visit.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said earlier that the meeting would involve the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova (an observer country), as well as the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The meeting’s agenda includes issues concerning trade and economic cooperation between member countries - particularly ways to boost trade, remove obstacles in the development of the domestic market, as well as the use of integration potential in various fields. In addition, participants will also attend an international forum dubbed The Digital Future of the Global Economy, dedicated to interaction between digital systems aimed at promoting innovation and technology-based businesses.