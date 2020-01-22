Kremlin unclear when LNA Commander Haftar will visit Russia

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Aide to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov so far cannot specify the exact timing of the visit of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to Russia.

"I don’t know about his arrival, I just don’t have this information," he told reporters.

Ushakov reminded journalists that "before the Berlin Conference on Libya [took place on January 19 — TASS] Haftar wrote a letter to our leader [Russian President Vladimir Putin — TASS] where he highlighted our role in the settlement process and expressed willingness to travel to Moscow if circumstances allow." "We don’t have any specific information now," he pointed out.