Russian senate speaker lauds amendment on constitutional supremacy as timely

The speaker stressed that Russia would provide a major archive of World War II materials as accessible not only in Russia but worldwide

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko believes that it is a very timely move to adopt an amendment to the Russian constitution enshrining its primacy over international treaties. "The foreign policy situation remains complicated. In these conditions, we are obliged to take every measure to protect our sovereignty. Therefore, the president’s proposal to enshrine constitutional primacy in the Russian law is undeniably very timely," Matviyenko said opening the council’s spring session.

At the same time, she noted that senators would continue pursuing constructive cooperation with foreign partners bilaterally and in the framework of inter-parliamentary organizations. The speaker recalled that this year Russia chairs the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) adding that it is a great resource to expand connections with parliaments of these associations’ members. Matviyenko also stressed that parliamentarians intend to continue bolstering cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners. "We particularly planned a meeting of the Integration Club at the Eurasian Economic Commission forum," she announced. The upper house speaker also informed that senators outlined a plan of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory. Matviyenko then lamented the fact that on the eve of the glorious anniversary attempts to besmirch the war history continue by equating Soviet liberators to Hitler’s troops. "In his [State of the Nation] address, the president declared creation of a major archive of Second World War materials which will be accessible not only to our citizens but also to the whole world. These documents will be objective, archival and historical. I request that our Foreign Affairs Committee joined this important job and informed foreign parliaments about the creation of such a global source of historical truth," she said. Constitutional amendment bill

