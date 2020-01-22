Russian senate speaker lauds amendment on constitutional supremacy as timely

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko believes that it is a very timely move to adopt an amendment to the Russian constitution enshrining its primacy over international treaties.
"The foreign policy situation remains complicated. In these conditions, we are obliged to take every measure to protect our sovereignty. Therefore, the president’s proposal to enshrine constitutional primacy in the Russian law is undeniably very timely," Matviyenko said opening the council’s spring session.
At the same time, she noted that senators would continue pursuing constructive cooperation with foreign partners bilaterally and in the framework of inter-parliamentary organizations.
The speaker recalled that this year Russia chairs the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) adding that it is a great resource to expand connections with parliaments of these associations’ members. Matviyenko also stressed that parliamentarians intend to continue bolstering cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners. "We particularly planned a meeting of the Integration Club at the Eurasian Economic Commission forum," she announced.
The upper house speaker also informed that senators outlined a plan of events commemorating the 75th anniversary of World War II victory.
Matviyenko then lamented the fact that on the eve of the glorious anniversary attempts to besmirch the war history continue by equating Soviet liberators to Hitler’s troops. "In his [State of the Nation] address, the president declared creation of a major archive of Second World War materials which will be accessible not only to our citizens but also to the whole world. These documents will be objective, archival and historical. I request that our Foreign Affairs Committee joined this important job and informed foreign parliaments about the creation of such a global source of historical truth," she said.
Constitutional amendment bill
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the draft bill on constitutional amendment to the State Duma.
On January 15, the Russian leader delivered his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament), proposing a number of constitutional amendments. In particular, Putin envisages vesting the State Duma with the right to appoint prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers. He also suggested that heads of power structures should be named after consultations with the Federation Council, upper house, while a new notion is also planned to be introduced — senator of Russia.
The Russian constitution will also be expanded by adding a new body — State Council — which will be formed by the president. The bill also particularly increases time of residence in Russia from 10 to 25 years for candidates vying for Russian presidency and bans them from possessing foreign citizenship or permit residence at any point in time. At the same time, it is specifically mentioned that the citizenship qualification is not applied to Russian citizens who previously held citizenship of a foreign state that was accepted into Russia or a part of it was accepted into Russia in accordance with a federal constitutional law.
Moreover, Putin stressed the need to enshrine the constitution’s priority over international treaties into Russian law as well as introduce a number of social guarantees into the constitution.