Putin says Chaika has what it takes to tackle troubles plaguing Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, January 21./TASS/. Work in the North Caucasus Region involves settling many social issues, as well as fighting corruption and terrorism, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday as he met with Yuri Chaika, to whom he is offering the position of the region’s presidential envoy.

"It [the region] still faces a lot of problems on the social front, such as unemployment, which is higher than the national average, and corruption, which regretfully does happen to exist, and that directly affects the standard of living and the incomes of the public," Putin said. The region has other problems as well, particularly terrorism, the president stressed.

"Of course, a person of your caliber is needed there, with your knowledge and work experience. I am sure you will be able to handle this," the president told Chaika.

On Monday, Putin suggested releasing Yuri Chaika from the post of Prosecutor General and nominated Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov as the candidate for the post.