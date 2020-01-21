Putin expects senate to back appointment of new prosecutor general

"I hope that the upper house will vote in your favor tomorrow," Putin said, addressing Krasnov.

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is hopeful that the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) will back the appointment of Igor Krasnov as the country’s prosecutor general, as he himself said at a meeting with Krasnov and the current prosecutor general, Yuri Chaika.

He pointed to the successes that the prosecutor general’s office had achieved in the previous years, particularly in ensuring the implementation of social laws and the fight against corruption. "I would like you to maintain the trend," Putin told Krasnov.

The president thanked Chaika for his work as prosecutor general, emphasizing that since his appointment in 2006, much had been done to strengthen law and order and ensure the unified application of laws in the country.

The president added that he had put forward initiatives aimed making the activities of the prosecutor general’s office even more focused. He was hopeful that the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) would support the initiatives.