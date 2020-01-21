Kremlin says working group on constitutional amendment fulfilling its duties

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the constitutional amendment’s working group is performing its duties.

"There were blueprints, proposals presented, and this group includes people from absolutely diverse walks of life, so its membership is broad," the Kremlin spokesman said, talking to journalists Tuesday about the working group.

He reiterated that the working group had held two meetings.

"It is performing its role," Peskov insisted.

In the meantime, Peskov remained mum on who and when will prepare the bill on the State Council.

"I cannot answer this question yet," Peskov admitted.

On January 20, working group co-chairman Pavel Krashennikov told journalists that after the amendments are introduced, the State Council will discuss both foreign and domestic issues and a separate law will lay out its functions.

On January 15, President Putin signed a decree to create the working group to draw up amendments to the Russian Constitution and approved its membership. The group included 75 politicians, lawmakers, academics and social activists. It is co-chaired by Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas; Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov; and Director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of the Russian Federation and the Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Taliya Khabriyeva.

The working group co-chairs also represent the head of state during the State Duma’s review of the constitutional amendment bill introduced by Putin on January 15.