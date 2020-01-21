‘Don’t meddle’: Speaker slams foreign media reports on dissolving Russia’s lower house

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Reports by various foreign media outlets about the possible early dissolution of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) amount to interference in Russia’s domestic affairs, and such actions are unacceptable, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the plenary session, leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky fumed at foreign media reports about the possible dissolution of the lower house of the Russian parliament and called for putting an end to such conversations.

"Vladimir Volfovich, you are absolutely right," Volodin concurred. "Such information was leaked by foreign news agencies. As soon as they began spreading this information, some of our media outlets picked up on the topic without citing any sources."

"We believe that meddling in the affairs of sovereign states is inadmissible. We do not interfere in their affairs — in America, Britain, or in other countries, and they should not meddle in what’s going on here," he stressed.