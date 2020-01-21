Putin-Johnson meeting in Berlin had 'elements of conciliatory approach' — Kremlin

"In general, the contact was brief, but, at the same time, [it was] quite constructive, with elements of a conciliatory approach, let’s put it that way," he said.

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held on January 19 in Berlin on the sidelines of the international conference on Libya was constructive and reflected a conciliatory approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that British reports on the issue did not convey the atmosphere of that meeting. "At least, the essence of the contact is clearly different from the essence of Downing Street’s report on the conversation. We can state that," he said. Peskov declined to provide more specific information and did not go into detail.

On January 19, the British prime minister’s office said that Johnson had told Putin that relations between the two counties could not get back to normal as long as Russia posed a threat to the security of the United Kingdom and its allies. Johnson stressed that Britain’s stance on the 2018 Salisbury poisoning incident involving former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who, according to London, were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent, had remained unchanged.

The British prime minister told the Russian president that "they both had a responsibility to address issues of international security, including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran."

Putin and Johnson met for the first time since the latter was elected the leader of the ruling Conservative Party and appointed the UK Prime Minister last July. At the end of June 2019, the Russian president met with then British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.