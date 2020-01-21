Russian constitutional changes not aimed at giving up international commitments — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia is not trying to renege on its international commitments by introducing an amendment to the Constitution on non-implementation of decisions by inter-state bodies adopted on the basis of Russia’s international treaties that run counter to the key law, lawmaker Andrei Klishas said.
"We are not moving towards any isolation, we are not trying to renege on meeting our international commitments. Nothing of the kind. We will defend our sovereignty and constitutional and legal identity like the Russian Constitutional Court has been doing over the past years, outlining positions, which are now part of our law reality and legal system," Klishas, who chairs the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said after the working group’s meeting on constitutional changes.