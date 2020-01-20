Law on constitutional amendments to come into effect after approval at nationwide vote

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The presidential bill on amendments to the Constitution will come into effect only after being approved by a nationwide vote, head of the State Duma Statehood and Constitutional Legislation Committee Pavel Krasheninnikov told journalists on Monday.
"We are now registering this procedure, and this is a rather difficult thing. Of course, this will be one of the conditions for it to come into effect," he said.
The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution is due after the country’s parliament passes the relevant bill, Pavel Krasheninnikov specified.
According to him, once the bill is passed by Russia’s parliament, "it will be considered by all regional legislatures." "Then a nationwide vote will take place. We are working to determine its rules, which will be included in the bill before the second reading," explained the lawmaker, who co-chairs a task force developing amendments to the Constitution.
"We suggest that a nationwide voting mechanism should be included in the bill, namely in the provisions concerning the terms of its entry into force," Krasheninnikov pointed out.