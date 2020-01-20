Prime minister has not yet submitted new government line-up to Putin

The deadline established by the law has not expired as of yet, he added. "No, we would have informed you if this report had taken place. The deadline has not yet expired," Peskov added. He said the respective report would be presented to the president "within the constitutional term".

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has not yet submitted to President Vladimir Putin the line-up of his new government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Peskov did not rule out that Prime Minister Mishustin’s report will have information on the structure of a new Cabinet of Ministers and on its members. "[The report may have] both," he said. "Different options are possible, depending on what the prime minister and the president consider expedient in this case," Peskov added, once again emphasizing that "there is still some time left, the deadline has not yet expired".

On January 15, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his government resigned after Putin had delivered his address to the Federal Assembly. Medvedev was appointed as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, while other cabinet members were instructed to continue carrying out their duties.

The president nominated Mikhail Mishustin, the head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service, for prime minister. On January 16, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, backed the candidate at its plenary session and Putin immediately signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the country’s prime minister. Soon, Mishustin is due to present his proposals on the structure and members of the new cabinet.