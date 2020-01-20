Putin to hold meeting with Palestinian leadership this week

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with the Palestinian leadership this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, we have contacts with the Palestinian leadership planned," he said. Peskov clarified that the talks will take place during Putin’s visit to Israel.

Earlier, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki revealed that Palestinian authorities are awaiting Russian leader’s visit. According to him, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is planning to discuss Middle Eastern issues with his Russian counterpart.

Putin is expected to travel to Jerusalem this week to take part in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Putin is invited to the fifth World Holocaust Forum held in Jerusalem on January 23.