Kremlin commends results of Berlin conference on Libya

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin commends the results of Sunday’s international conference on Libya in Berlin as a major step towards settlement in that country, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

When asked about the Kremlin’s assessment of the Berlin conference’s results, he said, "Positive." "A very important step has been made towards eventual settlement [in Libya]," he said.

Settlement efforts will be continued "based on this first step" under the United Nations auspices, he added.