Kremlin says media reports of potential snap election to Russian Duma unconfirmed

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The reports on a potential snap election to the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) are unconfirmed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday, adding that media outlets should have a "clear-headed assessment" of the situation.

"We never comment on unconfirmed reports of this kind, especially taking into account that there has been a lot of them lately. We urge the media to have a clear-headed assessment of all sources," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a request for comment on a media publication claiming that the election to the lower house of parliament would take place earlier than 2021.

In his January 15 State of the Nation Address, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward a number of initiatives changing the framework of power structures at all levels, from municipal authorities to the president. The initiatives particularly stipulate that the powers of the legislative and judicial branches, including the Constitutional Court, will be expanded. The president also proposed to expand the role of the Russian State Council. On the same day, the Russian president established a working group tasked with drafting amendments to the Russian constitution taking into account the proposed changes.

Later, the Kommersant daily informed, citing a source close to the presidential administration, that the Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of a snap election to the State Duma, as the new constitution may include an amendment on the self-dissolution of parliament. Co-chair of the working group and Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas dismissed the reports as "a joke", calling on the media to refrain from coming up with "nonsense."