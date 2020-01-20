Kremlin spokesman says no Putin-Haftar meeting expected this week

Sarraj and Haftar were invited to Berlin conference at Russia’s request - Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. There is no clarity regarding Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s visit to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda for the week did not include a meeting with Haftar.

"Putin is not expected to hold a meeting with Haftar this week," he said.

Meeting with Palestinian leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to hold a meeting with the Palestinian leadership this week, the Kremlin spokesman informed.

"Yes, we have contacts with the Palestinian leadership planned," he said. Peskov clarified that the talks would take place during Putin’s visit to Israel.