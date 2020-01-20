No decisions on form and timeframe of vote on constitutional changes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. There are no decisions on the form and timeframe of a vote on proposed constitutional changes and they are expected to be made after the constitutional commission completes its work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In legal terms, this vote, its form and the timeframe will be known after the constitutional commission is through with its work," Peskov said, noting that this would be either a separate law or an article to the law on these changes.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "there is understanding that this should be a vote." He stressed that generally speaking, this is not obligatory "because this concerns changes that do not refer to fundamental articles of the key law." "But the president believed it was necessary to consult with the people’s opinion. That’s why he spoke about this vote, but I will repeat that de jure this is not obligatory," Peskov noted.

The presidential spokesman declined to answer the question whether the vote outcome could influence the constitutional amendments.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, Putin suggested adopting a number of amendments to the Constitution, in particular to entrust the State Duma (lower house) with the right to approve candidates for the Russian prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers. Putin also proposed appointing heads of security agencies after consultations with the Federation Council (upper house). The president called for cementing the supremacy of the Constitution over international treaties within Russia’s domestic legal space, as well as a number of social guarantees. He suggested holding a vote on the package of constitutional amendments.

The Russian Constitution was adopted in a referendum on December 12, 1993. Experts say it is one of the most stable legal acts of this sort in the world. A number of amendments have been made to it over the past 25 years — extension of the presidential term of office from four years to six and of the powers of State Duma members from four years to five, the merger of the Supreme and Arbitration courts and specifications to the list of Russian federal subjects. The president also received the right to appoint 17 senators. The basics of the fundamental law, such as the rights and freedoms of citizens, the functions and responsibilities of the state and the principles of federalism and the distribution of powers remain the same.