Opening of Russian honorary consulate planned in north Thailand - Russian ambassador

PHUKET, January 19. /TASS/. Russia plans to open its honorary consulate in the north of Thailand, Russian ambassador to Thailand Evgeni Tomikhin said at the third country conference of compatriot organizations.

"Plans are in place to establish an honorary consulate in the north of Thailand," the diplomat said. "We will be glad to open the honorary consulate in this part of the country because more and more our nationals and tourists are visiting it. We hope this [honorary consulate opening - TASS] will provide benefits," he said.

1.47 mln Russians visited Thailand in 2019, Tomikhin said. "This is actually at the level of 2018," the ambassador added.

Practical work has started "on opening of the consulate general in Phuket, which will be dealing with certain southern provinces of the Kingdom," Tomikhin said.

An agreement on opening of the Russian cultural center was not signed in 2019, the diplomat said. "We will endeavor to sigh [the agreement] this year".