Russian-Indian relations go up to qualitatively new level, says ambassador

NEW DELHI, January 17. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and New Delhi have recently achieved a qualitatively new level, Russia’s Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev told Russian reporters on Friday.

"It is not easy to find a definition for the new nature of relations, which would be both short and working, which would reflect the new trends. But the fact that this new quality has appeared in our relationship is undeniable," the ambassador said at the news conference.

Kudashev recalled that initially, the Russian-Indian relations were dubbed as a strategic partnership, but now this bilateral relationship is officially recognized as an especially privileged strategic partnership.

"Russian-Indian relations are getting more and more comprehensive and are acquiring a continental scale - from the Atlantic to Russia’s Pacific coast and even to the Arctic, up to the North Pole. Our cooperation covers more and more new areas and involves the exchange of sophisticated technologies. Among them is collaboration in energy, space, transport, in the military-technical and communication fields," Kudashev stressed.

The Russian ambassador added that a new culture of interhuman relations is being formed between Russia and India.

"People are the ultimate value. A new culture of interhuman relations is maturing between India and Russia," he said.

Kudashev recalled that a series of bilateral summit meetings is expected in the coming year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow on May 9 for the festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory will open this year’s summit meetings. Then we expect to see Mr. Modi [in Russia] in July for the SCO and BRICS summits. He has already confirmed his participation. Afterwards, Mr. Modi hopes to hold talks with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The Russian president is also expected to come to India on a return visit," the ambassador said.